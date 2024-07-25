Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“SATURDAY!”

Manager Steve Evans was making it clear when he expects new boys Jonson Clarke- Harris and Shaun McWilliams to make their pre-season debuts for Rotherham United.

The boss was speaking after Tuesday night's 3-0 friendly win at Alfreton Town when the pair missed out again because of minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But both are training hard and will be in the squad at the weekend when the Millers face league opposition for the first time this summer if they come through the rest of the week unscathed.

Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“They could have been here tonight,” Evans told the Advertiser. “They've trained with the medical staff at 100 per cent for four or five days.

“I was in today particularly early to watch Jonson and Shaun work. If they come through training on Thursday and Friday, which we are expecting them to, then fans will get sight of them in a Millers shirt against Sheffield United on Saturday.”

League One Rotherham have won four and drawn one of their five friendlies so far and are now preparing to face derby rivals who were in the Premier League last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-forward Clarke-Harris and midfielder McWilliams are both champing at the bit to play as the August 10 start of a campaign that the Millers hope will end in an immediate return to the Championship draws ever nearer.

Rotherham United midfielder Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Another player set to be involved at AESSEAL New York Stadium against the Blades is loan striker Esapa Osong who wasn't risked against Alfreton after taking a knock five days earlier on his first appearance, at Stamford.

“He's trained every day since," said Evans who has refused to take risks with the fitness of any of his players since his April arrival.

“We're in good shape," the boss added. “We'll have two good training days on Thursday and Friday and then face arguably the best team we'll play all year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm back here for next season. I couldn't affect what happened in the last one. We know the strength of League One, when you look at the money available to Wrexham, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic ... I could keep going. But we're up there too.”

Meanwhile, centre-half Jamie McCart has also been working out outdoors under the watchful eye of the club's physios and is close to returning from a calf issue.

“He's not far away,” Evans confirmed.

The manager also revealed why centre-half Sean Raggett was the only starter against Alfreton to play any part in the second half.

Rotherham made ten changes at the break but the defender remained on the pitch until past the hour mark when he was replaced by Jake Hull.