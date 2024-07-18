Jonson Clarke-Harris watches the friendly win over Parkgate from the sidelines. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

A PAIR of new signings are closing in on their first match action since joining Rotherham United this summer.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Shaun McWilliams sat out the opening two friendlies because of minor issues and will miss the games against Stamford tomorrow night and Spalding United on Saturday afternoon.

However, both are training again and pushing to be involved in the trip to Alfreton on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the Advertiser earlier this week, manager Steve Evans hadn't ruled the pair out of the Stamford and Spalding clashes.

“Jonson and Shaun are both on the grass now and running hard,” he said. “We'll let the medical staff tell us whether they want us to involve them on Friday or Saturday.

“If they don't play in those games, they'll be on the pitch at Alfreton.”

Another new boy, Sean Raggett, missed last Saturday's 1-0 win over Cove Rangers in Scotland but it has emerged his absence wasn't injury-related.

“He had a very, very close family member's wedding,” Evans said.

“When I signed him, I gave him permission to attend that. We allowed him to duck out of camp for 15 hours and then come back.”

Midfield man Christ Tiehi was withdrawn after 30 minutes of the Cove clash as a precaution because of a groin niggle but now has a clean bill of health and is back training.

Both he and Raggett are set to play over the weekend.

Central defender Jamie McCart, who has yet to feature this summer, isn't far away from being available.

“He has a little calf issue,” Evans said. “He's at the back end of that now. If we're not talking about this weekend, we're talking Alfreton or the game after against Sheffield United.”

The Millers have split their players across the next two friendlies. Young players Jake Hull and Ciaran McGuckin are in neither squad.

Stamford match: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Dawson, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall, Trialist, Ollie Rathbone, Liam Kelly, Ben Scothern (academy), James Clarke (academy), Joe Powell, Trialist, Ben Hatton, Josh Ayres (academy), Jordan Hugill, Hamish Douglas.

Spalding match: Cameron Dawson, Dillon Phillips, Alex MacDonald, Ben Scothern (academy), Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Trialist, Reece James, James Clarke (academy), Christ Tiehi, Ben Hatton, Trialist, Hamish Douglas, Josh Ayres (academy), Josh Kayode, Sam Nombe, Joseph Hungbo, Dean Gardner (academy).