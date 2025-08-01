Rotherham United new boy Kion Etete.

ROTHERHAM United today ended their long hunt for a striker by signing Kion Etete on the eve of the new League One campaign.

The Millers have been keen to strengthen their frontline all summer and have taken the Cardiff City attacker on a season-long loan.

The Derby-born player has caught the eye of Rotherham fans in the past, twice scoring against the club for the Bluebirds and also impressing at AESSEAL New York Stadium during a temporary spell with Cheltenham Town.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player is a big, mobile frontman with a good touch and is still only 23.

The Millers aren't saying if he will be available for tomorrow's opening-day home clash against Port Vale.

Etete started out at Notts County and earned a move to Premier League Spurs in 2019. He didn't make a senior appearance for the North London side and joined Cardiff for a £500,000 fee in 2022.

His goal record for City, who were a Championship outfit for a number of seasons until last term's relegation, isn't good: just six in 56 league outings, 24 of which were starts.

However, he has proved in loan stints at Cheltenham and Northampton Town that he can find the net at lower-league level.

For Cardiff, he scored against Rotherham in a 2-0 victory in South Wales in September 2023 and in a 2-1 triumph at New York in April of the same year.

He had been on the Millers' radar for weeks and proceedings suddenly gathered pace yesterday, leading to today's quickfire announcement.

The centre-forward, who will compete for a starting role with Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill, is the Millers tenth summer recruit and they remain in pursuit of a new centre-half.