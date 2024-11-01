Rotherham United winger Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans is ready to give supporters what they want and hand Jack Holmes another Rotherham United start.

The winger has made a big impact, mainly off the bench, since being plucked from non-league football in the summer and his big chance may or may not come in the FA Cup at AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow.

Evans wasn't saying one way or the other at this morning's press conference as he sought to keep first-round opponents Cheltenham Town guessing.

But what he did pledge was that the 23-year-old won't be kept waiting for much longer for a place in the matchday 11.

“Our fans love Jack,” the boss said. “They love someone with a fairy-tale story. He's come from being forgotten about to League One.

“He's come from a very humble background, delivering parcels after being thrown on football's scrapheap. He was never going to be a professional player and we found him. He comes on to the pitch and creates an air of excitement.

“He has been in our thoughts to start for a number of weeks.”

So far, Holmes, who was playing for seventh-tier Stamford less than four months ago, has made nine substitute appearances in the league.

His only two starts have come in the Carabao Cup defeat at Fleetwood Town and the home win over Newcastle Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

“I don't think there has been any game, other than maybe the tie at Fleetwood, where Jack hasn't made a really good impression and contribution,” Evans said.

The tricky wide man was at it again last weekend, causing problems against Stevenage after being introduced as a sub and helping to create a goal in a 2-0 win.

“Their manager, Alex Revell, by his own admission, knew nothing about him,” Evans said. “Revs said afterwards: ‘What about that Holmes lad when he came on?’

“Jack makes things happen. He made Mallik Wilks' goal – really, Sam Nombe should score from the cross before the ball goes to Mallik – and every time he got the ball he was a threat.

“There are reasons why he will start games, if not tomorrow then certainly in the next few weeks.”