American dream over for former Rotherham United player

By Paul Davis
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:44 GMT
Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.
Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.
ROTHERHAM United old boy Matt Crooks has ended his American adventure and made a return to English football.

The midfielder has joined Championship side Hull City on a two-and-half-year deal after ending his 11-month spell in the MLS with Utah-based Real Salt Lake.

Crooks spent two and a half years as a Miller between 2019 and and 2021, winning League One promotion and scoring 21 goals in 97 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rotherham sold him to Middlesbrough and he then made a trans-Atlantic switch last February.

Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.
Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.

The 30-year-old said of his Tigers move: "I’m buzzing to finally get it done and excited to get started.

"I said to my agent that I wanted to explore coming back to England and playing over here. I got a phone call from Jared (Dublin, Hull sporting director) and that’s how it started.

"I’m grateful to Salt Lake for the experience and what they were able to give me. Playing in America was something I always wanted to do as a kid and."

He made 33 appearances and helped Salt Lake qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs.

Related topics:AmericanHull CityMiddlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice