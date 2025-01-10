Former Rotherham United player Matt Crooks.

ROTHERHAM United old boy Matt Crooks has ended his American adventure and made a return to English football.

The midfielder has joined Championship side Hull City on a two-and-half-year deal after ending his 11-month spell in the MLS with Utah-based Real Salt Lake.

Crooks spent two and a half years as a Miller between 2019 and and 2021, winning League One promotion and scoring 21 goals in 97 appearances.

Rotherham sold him to Middlesbrough and he then made a trans-Atlantic switch last February.

The 30-year-old said of his Tigers move: "I’m buzzing to finally get it done and excited to get started.

"I said to my agent that I wanted to explore coming back to England and playing over here. I got a phone call from Jared (Dublin, Hull sporting director) and that’s how it started.

"I’m grateful to Salt Lake for the experience and what they were able to give me. Playing in America was something I always wanted to do as a kid and."

He made 33 appearances and helped Salt Lake qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs.