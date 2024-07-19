2024 Charity Cup winners Park View.

FOOTBALL clubs still have time to enter the Rotherham Charity Cup for next season.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who wish to compete in the competition, now in its 135th year, should email assistant secretary Julie Carroll at [email protected]

The Charity Cup’s AGM is next Thursday, July 25, at the Woodlands Club (6.30pm) when all clubs are asked to be represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmation of the record amount raised last season and the recipient organisations will be given at the meeting.

Action from this year's final between Park View and Queens United.

PARKGATE and Maltby Main drew 0-0 in a pre-season friendly at Roundwood on Tuesday night.

Swallownest pipped Handsworth 5-4 in another warm-up game.

Swall host Maltby in the annual Chris Lil Memorial Cup game on Saturday (2pm).