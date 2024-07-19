Rotherham Charity Cup seeks teams

By Sportsdesk
Published 19th Jul 2024, 09:38 BST
2024 Charity Cup winners Park View.
2024 Charity Cup winners Park View.
FOOTBALL clubs still have time to enter the Rotherham Charity Cup for next season.

Those who wish to compete in the competition, now in its 135th year, should email assistant secretary Julie Carroll at [email protected]

The Charity Cup’s AGM is next Thursday, July 25, at the Woodlands Club (6.30pm) when all clubs are asked to be represented.

Confirmation of the record amount raised last season and the recipient organisations will be given at the meeting.

Action from this year's final between Park View and Queens United.
Action from this year's final between Park View and Queens United.

PARKGATE and Maltby Main drew 0-0 in a pre-season friendly at Roundwood on Tuesday night.

Swallownest pipped Handsworth 5-4 in another warm-up game.

Swall host Maltby in the annual Chris Lil Memorial Cup game on Saturday (2pm).

