New management team smooths Swallownest FC's move into unfamiliar league

Ready to go: new Swallownest FC manager Brad Jones (centre) with Matt Nettleship (left) and Ash Barber

A NEW league, a new management team and a virtually new side add a fresh layer of intrigue to the new football season for one of Rotherham’s semi-pro clubs.

Swallownest FC’s FA-enforced move from the Northern Counties East League to the more southerly United Counties League took everyone by surprise this summer.

They lost their manager and most of their players in the wake of the decision and have had to do their homework on an unfamiliar list of opponents that include Coalville Town, Southwell City, Sandiacre Town and West Bridgeford Colts.

The new management team of Brad Jones and his assistants and Ash Barber and Matt Nettleship have the knowledge of the UCL that Swall are going to need, starting with Saturday’s Division One opener away to Sleaford Town (3pm).

Different era: Swallownest in action away to Maltby Main in the NCEL last season.

Jones said: "I was at Staveley before and their first team played in this league last year so I watched games when I could and I was able to speak to the first team manager.

"Ash and Matt have come from Rainworth, who were also in the UCL last year and know the teams quite well.

“I know the bigger sides like the Retfords and have knowledge of their players so I think we have a good understanding of what we’re coming up against.

"Is this league stronger or weaker than the NCEL? It's all down to opinions. There are three or four sides in the NCEL and three or four sides in the UCL who are paying similar budgets. There will be a group of teams that will be in for the play-offs, another for the top half and another for the bottom half, just like the same.

Swallownest in action against Dronfield Town last term before their move to the United Counties League

"Whether it is stronger or weaker is hearsay.”

Swallownest have retained only two or three players from the side which finished well out of harm’s way in NCEL Division One last term. Jones would have like it to have been more.

"They had a good season and I wish the players had given me, Matt and Ash the opportunity to tell them what we’re about,” he said.

"Quite a lot did leave and we’ve brought in players from different clubs. It is a brand new team and we’re trying to go with a system, so now it’s about finding the best side and finding out where people are good and where people aren’t.

"We’ve played against some good teams in pre-season and competed well each time. We’d have liked a couple of more wins but I’d rather play against Step 5 sides like Handsworth and compete well and lose 2-1 rather than a Step 7 or 8 side and win 5-0.”

After this weekend’s trip into Lincolnshire to play Sleaford, Swall take on Retford United in their first home game next Wednesday (7.45pm).

"The lads have to work hard, that’s a given, and play for me and the club,” added Brad, who has arrived at Swallownest after a successful spell as Staveley’s reserves manager.

“It’s a step up for me and I’ve had a warm welcome from the committee.

"We're all looking forward to this new challenge and we’re going to give it a go.”