New league holds hope for Swallownest says manager

Solid start: Swallownest FC boss Brad Jones and his assistants Matt Nettleship and Ash Barber

MANAGER Brad Jones is happy with the way Swallownest are acclimatising to a brand new league despite a last gasp midweek defeat.

Swall conceded a 95th minute goal to lose 3-2 away to South Normanton Athletic on Tuesday night after battling back from 2-0 down.

Coming three days after a 3-2 home win over Southwell City, it leaves them with two wins and two draws from their opening four matches in the United Counties League.

“Looking back, I would probably have taken six points from the first four games,” said Jones.

“We had a fantastic win on the first day at Sleaford and then we were really high about taking on Retford United next and giving them a good game.

“It was 1-1 at half time and we missed chances to go ahead but the difference was their subs and they won 4-1.

“Against Southwell on Saturday we had a good start and went 3-1. We conceded a second but we were able to see the game out..

“On Tuesday we did well to come back from two goals down. We had a free-kick in the last minute and sent everyone up and nearly scored. Then their keeper kicked it long and they got the winner from a one-on-one over the top.

“Over the season those 95th minute goals will level out and we’ll get some of them.

“The key message is the lads are competing, they’re getting on well together and they have a bit of belief now to try and get into the top ten. That’s our aim and it would be a massive achievement because the main focus is to keep Step 6 status.”

Swall’s scorers in midweek were Kenan Mckenzie-Gray and Fabian Johnson while Saturday’s strikes came from Harley Butcher-Simpson (2) and Tom Bedford.

Next up is a trip to Coalville in Leicestershire tomorrow (3pm) to take on FCV Grace Dieu. They are 12th in Division One, three places below Swallownest.

“They’re an academy side. They are meant to be a good outfit and they play on a 4G pitch,” added Brad.

“Hopefully we can bounce back but there’s no pressure on the lads. It might take us until Christmas to get where we want to be.

“We haven’t got a big budget like some of the teams up there. I’m happy where we are at the moment.”