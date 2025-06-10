New league and now a new manager for Swallownest FC

Ready to go: new Swallownest FC manager Brad Jones (centre) with Matt Nettleship (left) and Ash Barber

LEAGUE newcomers Swallownest believe they have got the right manager to lead them into a new chapter in Brad Jones.

Unexpectedly moved into the United Counties League for 2025/26 after eight years in the more local Northern Counties East League, Swall saw established boss Jamie Housley leave in the wake of the FA’s decision.

The club had plenty of interest the vacant position and have now appointed Jones as his successor.

He has some knowledge of the UCL after eight years at Staveley MW, where he clocked up more than 200 games as a player and had a successful spell as their reserves manager.

Swallownest chair Louise Pink said: “We received a significant amount of interest in the post over the course of the recruitment process but Brad stood out due to his alignment with our club values and ethos and his energy and enthusiasm for grasping the opportunity.

"Having played at this level of football himself until fairly recently, he brings a competitive appetite to win and we feel he has the depth of player contacts needed to support him to achieve the club objectives.

"We are all really excited for what comes next.”

Jones will be joined by assistants Ash Barber and Matt Nettleship.

The new manager said: “I am really looking forward to stepping up into a first team managerial role. I enjoyed my time at Staveley, which is great club with great people and I wish them all the best, but now is the right time for me to step up and I felt Swallownest was a great opportunity for me.

"Ash and Matt joining me brings great knowledge and experience of the UCL and we are all looking forward to getting the lads in for pre-season and building a competitive side.”