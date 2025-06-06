Derby scalp gives Treeton skipper some optimism for the future
One-time Premier Division contenders Treeton have found themselves in the lower reaches of the Championship this season after losing their long-held place in the Premier Division of the YCSPL.
The club is re-grouping after losing several older heads who played in the top flight.
But Saturday’s win, only Treeton’s second in the league this season, showed they can climb out of harm’s way.
Mark Cummins, the winter recruit from Tickhill, hit 75 and put on 127 for the second wicket with Will Scott (67) as they made 223-6 and then bowled their hosts out for 100. Cummins chipped in with three wickets.
Church slipped to fourth in the table as a result.
Wootton said: “The start of the season has been a bit of a slog to be honest with a brand new team so to get everyone finally together and firing on all cylinders was a relief, and to do it against not a bad Whiston side was good.
"I was out early but Mark and Will put on a great partnership for the second wicket and set a very good platform for the middle and lower order to come in and score a few quick runs at the end to get us to a decent total.”
The Whiston match was the first of three local derbies for Treeton, all of which have plenty hanging on them.
They are at home to Aston Hall on Saturday and away at Wath the week after.
"They are two more tough games,” said Wootton. “On top of them being derbies, Aston Hall are only two points above and Wath are below us.
"Hopefully our last performance is a little bit of a booster and we can take it into this Saturday and the Saturday after.”
He added: “Treeton is a great club and we’re in a transition period where we have lost a few of the more experienced guys.
"It’s just a club that is looking to re-build. Hopefully I have done alright in the recruitment section and we can get some stability back for the upcoming few seasons.”
Elsewhere in the Championship, overnight leaders Tickhill B were bowled out for 126 in reply to new leaders Doncaster Town B’s 179-7 and drop to third.
Wath prop up the rest of the table despite recovering from 46-5 to post 134 against Collegiate B, who closed out victory by eight wickets.
