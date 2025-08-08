Captain’s rallying call to struggling Wickersley ahead of Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League basement battle

Hard summer: struggling Wickersley do battle with Tickhill earlier in the season. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

SKIPPER Iftikar Afzal is challenging his Wickersley players to use Saturday’s crucial relegation scrap against Hallam as a springboard to survival in the top flight of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wickersley, in bottom spot, are only four points behind second-bottom Hallam and know that a win on home turf at Northfield Lane could lift them above their Sheffield rivals and even above third-bottom Shiregreen, who go to leaders Wakefield Thornes.

The flip side of the coin is that a defeat could leave Wickersley deeper in the mire heading into their remaining five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s in our own hands and it’s up to us to get the wins and go from there,” said Afzal.

Ben Simpson at the crease in a difficult summer for Wickersley firsts

"After this weekend we have to play Appleby Frodingham, Barnsley, Shiregreen and Tickhill. They are all teams placed seventh downwards and they are matches you hope to pick up some points from.

"If we can win three out of the final six, starting against Hallam, and collect some other points along the way then we should be in with a chance.”

Wickersley’s loss at Cleethorpes last Saturday was their 13th in 16 matches since returning to the Premier Division in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were bowled out by the seasiders for 104, of which Vishvaraj Jadeja contributed 44.

Cleethorpes knocked them off for the loss of five wickets.

While making no excuses for Wickersley’s difficult summer, Afzal says they have been hampered by bad luck.

"In sport, it always seems that you never get the luck when you’re at the bottom whereas last year when we were winning regularly we seemed to get a lot of it.

"For example, on the first ball of our bowling innings on Saturday one of the Cleethorpes lads edged the ball, it got dropped in the slips and hit the wicketkeeper’s helmet and they got five runs from it. That just summed up the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At least we have done alright with bonus points; in fact we have the most bonus points in the league. That’s not great because it means we've lost a lot of games but we have lost and got something out of them.

"At Cleethorpes, as bad as it was, we managed to pick up two extra points by taking five wickets. You never know, those two points could be useful come the end of the season.”

Wickersley are chasing a double on Saturday having beaten Hallam in their first meeting in May. Their only other win came against Shiregreen.

Added Ifty: "It’s a massive step up from the Championship to the Premier Division. Things just haven’t quite clicked and that’s been a shame but as a club and as a team we are confident. It’s not doom and gloom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Near neighbours Tickhill did Wickersley a favour last weekend by beating Hallam.

All-rounder Bilal Anjam hit 75 of Tickhill’s 236 all out and the visitors made a decent fist of the runs chase before falling 21 runs short.

Mid-table Tickhill host Whitley Hall on Saturday.