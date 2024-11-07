Radius Energy can help business owners find better energy deals | Radius

Reducing bills and admin is a pathway to profit for all businesses - and one company claims it can help by tacking energy bills

Of all the overheads that need to be considered while running a business, energy bills are often the costs causing the biggest headaches, largely because of the complexity of bills, contracts, and finding the right deal.

Especially now, while firms are enduring the lingering effects of an energy crisis, the importance of saving money on gas and electricity bills has never been more profound.

But while businesses are in complete control of staffing costs, technology expenses and property outlay, energy prices can just quietly creep up and create nasty surprises on the balance sheets.

Shopping around for better deals is the obvious solution, but that's a time-consuming process, and increasingly becoming a job that requires a specialist touch.

Finding more sustainable sources of energy is also something Radius can help with | Radius

Thankfully, though, specialists are at hand. Radius Energy is setting out to improve the relationships businesses build with their energy suppliers, lowering their bills and reducing their admin in the process.

It's a service that starts with a deep analysis of each company's specific energy needs, and it builds on Radius Energy's knowledge of the industry, and its connections with suppliers, to culminate in a deal being offered that saves customers up to 50%.

Radius Energy's team of specialists examines the tariffs its clients are currently signed up to and then explores the whole market for a better deal, negotiating a bespoke package for the customer.

At the same time, Radius uses cutting-edge monitoring techniques to help businesses save energy, reduce wastage, and decrease consumption and costs.

The service has been used by more than 2,000 businesses, following a successful rollout in Ireland that has now expanded into Great Britain.

Businesses have been saving as much as 50% by using the Radius service | Radius

A spokesperson for Radius Energy said: "Many businesses struggle with soaring energy costs, often unknowingly paying high default rates when contracts expire, or failing to take advantage of more affordable energy options.

"Without the necessary market insight, companies often find themselves locked into contracts that don’t align with their financial objectives or sustainability goals.

"At Radius Energy, we understand these challenges. That’s why we’ve developed a streamlined, hassle-free service that handles the entire energy procurement process—from contract analysis to finding the most competitive rates—leaving businesses free to focus on their core operations."

