Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alton Towers has revealed “jaw-dropping” drone footage showcasing every twist and “nerve-shredding” turn of its Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster that is set to open this weekend. Nemesis Reborn is making a return to the theme park following an 18-month transformation.

The first-look drone footage released today (Wednesday 13 March) shows the transformation that the original ride has undergone. Its 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track has been replaced with mysterious red veins now snaking along its every inch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new look and feel culminates in the fearsome interactive eye, which guests will be able to see in all its glory from 16 March. State-of-the-art audio visual technology brings it vividly to life, while extensive new theming plunges visitors into a new immersive experience from the moment they set foot in Forbidden Valley.

The incredible footage also captures the sheer power of Nemesis Reborn which takes its riders on an unrivalled thrill-ride, hitting speeds of 50 miles per hour and G Forces of 3.4. The ride will have four full inversions and nerve-shredding drops for anyone that is brave enough to face it.

The iconic Nemesis rollercoaster originally opened in 1994 and was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster. It went on to develop a devoted global fanbase. During its original incarnation it travelled over 800,000 miles, carrying more than 52 million people.

Alton Towers has unveiled first-look drone footage of the "jaw-dropping" Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster set to open in days. (Photo: Alton Towers)

John Burton, senior creative lead, Merlin Magic Making said: “For three decades the original Nemesis rollercoaster provided an unrivalled experience for countless millions of thrill-seekers - making it one of the most cherished attractions in the UK. So when it came to bringing it to life for the 21st century, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s why we pulled out all the stops to create Nemesis Reborn. Everyone involved in this incredible project has poured their heart and soul into it to ensure we create a rollercoaster experience that is truly unrivalled and will set the standard for the next 30 years.”