William Hague follows in footsteps on Cromwell and the Duke of Wellington

Admission of Lord Hague. Pic courtesy of John Cairns for the University of Oxford.

This is the moment William Hague achieved his lifelong dream.

Before 700 well-wishers at the University of Oxford, he followed in the historical steps of Duke of Wellington and Oliver Cromwell to become inaugurated as Chancellor.

It was a 'pinch-yourself' moment for the one-time Wath-upon-Dearne Comprehensive schoolboy.

None of his family had previously been to university.

While the son of Rotherham had succeeded in reaching high office in politics – he was Leader of the Conservative Party for four years (1997-2001) – this was an almost Royal return to the University at which he had first arrived at as an undergraduate in 1979.

Becoming the 160th Chancellor was, he declared, “the greatest honour of my life" adding it was like "getting into Oxford, again, 46 years later."

He said he felt the responsibility of following some of the "great predecessors" and said the University was "one of the greatest centres for teaching and research ever created."

Oxford was "one of the greatest institutions in the world" he said.

His job, while mainly ceremonial, was to represent the values of the University and help it contribute to the future of the nation with scientific and technological advances.

Lord Hague, who was brought up in Greasbrough, found time to bring a spot of Yorkshire humour to his inauguration.

Rather than encouraging dialogue in Latin, during the service, he said: “Is it okay to speak in English?”

The Oxford Blue website remarked: "Marking his ceremonial accession, Hague shook the gilded university keys with comical vigour, hard enough to fill the Sheldonian (theatre hall) with their chime and elicit laughter from the audience."

The article noted: "Perhaps Hague’s satirical tone speaks to a feeling all too familiar for the modern Oxford student: a sense of alienation from the ancient gowns and aristocratic pomp of University proceedings."

The South Yorkshireman, who was the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire from 1989 to 2015, pipped a long line of others hoping to be chancellor, including Lord Peter Mandelson, Lady Elish Angiolini, and Baroness Jan Royall.

The Financial Times said the former president of the Oxford Union did what he had to do to win, deploying "his international connections, high political profile and campaigning skills to secure the post”.