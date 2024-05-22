Thirty homes could go in Goldthorpe under regeneration plan
Barnsley Council wants to demolish the existing housing, all two storey terraced homes, which would then be replaced with nine modern accommodation.
Eighteen of the houses are on Cooperative Street, six on one side and 12 on the other, with another 12 on Victoria Street, opposite houses on the neighbouring street.
Planning permission is needed for the work to go ahead, so the Barnsley Council has had to apply to its own planning department to seek permission.
Alleys run between the houses and they would be ‘stopped up’, meaning there would no longer be free access to the site on their route.
If approval is given for the demolition, it is anticipated that work would begin in September, with the site cleared and left even. It is unclear when new homes would be built.
