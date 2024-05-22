Regeneration: Housing in Goildthorpe could be cleared

THIRTY terraced houses, on two neighbouring streets, could be demolished in Goldthorpe later this year under plans to create new homes.

Barnsley Council wants to demolish the existing housing, all two storey terraced homes, which would then be replaced with nine modern accommodation.

Eighteen of the houses are on Cooperative Street, six on one side and 12 on the other, with another 12 on Victoria Street, opposite houses on the neighbouring street.

Planning permission is needed for the work to go ahead, so the Barnsley Council has had to apply to its own planning department to seek permission.

Alleys run between the houses and they would be ‘stopped up’, meaning there would no longer be free access to the site on their route.