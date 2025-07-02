Seal of approval for Rotherham as fast-growing economy is revealed

ROTHERHAM’S economy has been recognised as one of the healthiest in the country for a town of its size - with much of that success put down to the advanced manufacturing park.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership credits the town as having “one of the fastest-growing sub-regional economies for productivity in the UK and the fastest-growing in the north”.

The findings are a major vote of confidence in the town, indicating a 63.9 per cent increase in productivity between 2004 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the NPP, that performance “has ben driven by the growth of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, which straddles the border with Sheffield and is shared with that city.

The good news comes despite the uncertainties facing Rotherham, like questions over the future of the Liberty steel plant.

Manchester’s performance was regarded as the best in the country, but that is a big city which has had a metro mayor driving devolution for longer than South Yorkshire has had a mayor.

The AMC covers a site which was previously the Orgreave coking plant, the scene of a notorious and controversial clash between police and NUM pickets during the 1984 miners’ strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre works with companies including Rolls Royce, helping to push boundaries forwards.

Boom town: Even uncertainties over tradition employers like Liberty have not held back the economy

Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council said: “This is welcome recognition of the progress we’ve made in Rotherham — one of the UK’s fastest-growing local economies. It’s a testament to the innovation, investment.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire is at the forefront of a national industrial revival—and Rotherham is leading the charge.

“In Rotherham we’re seeing industrial strategy done right, delivering exactly what the country needs: higher productivity, stronger innovation and real economic transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The results speak for themselves. Rotherham’s emergence as a place where productivity is growing almost quicker than anywhere else in the whole of the UK, is a testament to our advanced manufacturing sector and our success building the industries and jobs of the future. Our success won’t just benefit South Yorkshire—it’s a blueprint for how the UK can grow, compete and thrive."

The NPP is a body made up leading businesses, with a mission to promote the north and close the north-south divide.