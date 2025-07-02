Seal of approval for Rotherham as fast-growing economy is revealed
Research by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership credits the town as having “one of the fastest-growing sub-regional economies for productivity in the UK and the fastest-growing in the north”.
The findings are a major vote of confidence in the town, indicating a 63.9 per cent increase in productivity between 2004 and 2023.
According to the NPP, that performance “has ben driven by the growth of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, which straddles the border with Sheffield and is shared with that city.
The good news comes despite the uncertainties facing Rotherham, like questions over the future of the Liberty steel plant.
Manchester’s performance was regarded as the best in the country, but that is a big city which has had a metro mayor driving devolution for longer than South Yorkshire has had a mayor.
The AMC covers a site which was previously the Orgreave coking plant, the scene of a notorious and controversial clash between police and NUM pickets during the 1984 miners’ strike.
Today the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre works with companies including Rolls Royce, helping to push boundaries forwards.
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council said: “This is welcome recognition of the progress we’ve made in Rotherham — one of the UK’s fastest-growing local economies. It’s a testament to the innovation, investment.”
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire is at the forefront of a national industrial revival—and Rotherham is leading the charge.
“In Rotherham we’re seeing industrial strategy done right, delivering exactly what the country needs: higher productivity, stronger innovation and real economic transformation.
“The results speak for themselves. Rotherham’s emergence as a place where productivity is growing almost quicker than anywhere else in the whole of the UK, is a testament to our advanced manufacturing sector and our success building the industries and jobs of the future. Our success won’t just benefit South Yorkshire—it’s a blueprint for how the UK can grow, compete and thrive."
The NPP is a body made up leading businesses, with a mission to promote the north and close the north-south divide.
