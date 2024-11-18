Appeal: Police are seeking witnesses

TWO people were seriously hurt in a crash between a van and a car on the A57 at Aston on Friday, with police now seeking witnesses.

The collision happened at 12.46pm, between the A57 junctions with the A618 Mansfield Road and Chesterfield Road, the B6053.

aPolice were told a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van crashed on the westbound carriageway, heading away from the M1.

The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Kia, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road had to be closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Now investigators want to trace anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help should call 101 and quote incident number 395 of November 15, 2024.

To submit dashcam footage, please follow this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-collision-on-a57-in-aston