New homes proposed on three sites in Wath
They would form part of the council’s strategy of increasing its stock of housing, following decades of diminishing numbers due to ‘right to buy’ rules.
The largest site is at Denman Road would see 18 houses go up on what is currently a brownfield site.
The houses would be semi-detached.
In addition, the council also owns two other plots of land nearby, including Valley Drive, where plans have been submitted for two new buildings which would provide six new flats.
Housing previously on the site was demolished in 2002, with permission for new housing granted in 2007, but didn’t go ahead.
Under the plan, one block would contain two apartments, each capable of accommodating three people, with a second block consisting of four one bedroomed flats.
They would be able to take two occupants each.
All the flats would have one parking space.
The final site is at Bushfield Road and the development would consist of two houses and two flats.
It is described as currently being “vacant vegetated land”.
The proposed houses would have three bedrooms, each capable of accommodating five people, with access from Bushfield Road.
The flats would be two bedroomed, with a maximum occupancy of three and electric vehicle charging points would be installed at the parking bays provided for each home.
Rotherham Council is in the process of working to increase its stock of affordable homes and is using ‘infill’ sites to provide the space for some of those in established communities.
