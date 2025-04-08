New homes proposed on three sites in Wath

Housing: Wath could get new affordable homes

PLANS for new homes on three separate sites in Wath upon Dearne have been revealed by Rotherham Council, with the prospect of 28 new homes in total.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would form part of the council’s strategy of increasing its stock of housing, following decades of diminishing numbers due to ‘right to buy’ rules.

The largest site is at Denman Road would see 18 houses go up on what is currently a brownfield site.

The houses would be semi-detached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the council also owns two other plots of land nearby, including Valley Drive, where plans have been submitted for two new buildings which would provide six new flats.

Housing previously on the site was demolished in 2002, with permission for new housing granted in 2007, but didn’t go ahead.

Under the plan, one block would contain two apartments, each capable of accommodating three people, with a second block consisting of four one bedroomed flats.

They would be able to take two occupants each.

All the flats would have one parking space.

The final site is at Bushfield Road and the development would consist of two houses and two flats.

It is described as currently being “vacant vegetated land”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed houses would have three bedrooms, each capable of accommodating five people, with access from Bushfield Road.

The flats would be two bedroomed, with a maximum occupancy of three and electric vehicle charging points would be installed at the parking bays provided for each home.

Rotherham Council is in the process of working to increase its stock of affordable homes and is using ‘infill’ sites to provide the space for some of those in established communities.