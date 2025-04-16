Work to begin on more public art for Goldthorpe

Artists: Tom and Craig

THE paint may barely be dry on public artwork which has cropped up around Goldthorpe – but more creations are already on the way.

Work on two murals at Horse and Groom Square uis avout to start, with an offer for residents to help.

Artists Tom Jackson and Craig Evans – who work together as STATIC – drew up the design after consulting residents

The designs both pay tribute to the area’s heritage and look to the future.

Tempting glimpse: an image of how part of the mural may look

One mural will go on the wall of Goldthorpe Library, with another at the rear of the square.

Members of the Dearne community are being encouraged to play their part in creating the library mural at a special public painting day from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, 26 April.

It's free to take part but places are limited and have to be booked.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “This artwork, designed by STATIC with input from our residents, will not only add fresh colour to the Horse and Groom Square but also serve as a symbol of our collective identity and pride.”

Artist Craig Evans said: “We are really looking forward to getting started on the murals.

“The designs have direct references from the engagement sessions we held and we’re hoping that we’ll have the opportunity to find out more about Goldthorpe and the Dearne during the time we’re on site.

“We’ve had a really positive response to the project so far and we look forward to being part of the transformation of this space.”

More information is available at https://www.barnsley.gov.uk/GoldthorpeArt