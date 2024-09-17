Welcome to 'Otherham' – creative writing course for young people

By Jill Theobald
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:19 GMT
Designs for the installations will be projected on Rotherham town centre buildings during the Winter FestivalDesigns for the installations will be projected on Rotherham town centre buildings during the Winter Festival
Designs for the installations will be projected on Rotherham town centre buildings during the Winter Festival
A CHILDREN'S literacy charity is teaming up with a theatre company for a six-week writing programme for young people to design an alternative, “otherworldly” Rotherham.

Grimm and Co is working with Imitating the Dog on the collaborative project 'Otherham'.

Louise Treloar, Grimm's communications co-ordinator, said: “It’s a magical place where anything seems possible – a stone wall might become a portal to new worlds, the weather could be ordered from a menu with your coffee, or kindness delivered by a flutter of butterflies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s this place and, at the same time, it’s an ‘other’ place.

“Welcome to Otherham.”

The writing programme at the charity's Ship Hill headquarters will be held on Thursdays from September 12 and will see the stories created by young people aged 12-16 used as inspiration by Imitating the Dog in their designs for the installations projected on Rotherham town centre buildings during the Winter Festival in January 2025.

To take part book tickets at www.tinyurl.com/GrimmandITD.

Related topics:Rotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice