Upgrade plans for Thrybergh country park cafe revealed by council

CONFIRMED plans for the refurbishment of the cafe at Thrybergh country park have been revealed by Rotherham Council, which has applied for planning permission.

The scheme, if approved, will see the building extensively modernised, but it is a step back from original plans which would have seen entirely new facilities go up at the site.

It emerged earlier this year that soaring inflation had left the council unable to pursue that idea.

Council planners advised against the creation of an outside seating area, on the grounds that it “would have an impact on the openness of the Green Belt, and an urbanising impact, in this location”, which they said would be inappropriate.

The refurbishment plan aims to solve a problem with the existing cafe, which has been operating for almost 30 years, that its 50 seats are in a conservatory area.

At present, that is generally too hot in summer and uncomfortably cold in winter, meaning most food is sold on a take-away basis.

Plans would see it’s roof replaced with an insulated alternative and glazing altered to “create a habitable space and prevent the current heat gain/loss experienced with the existing conservatory glazing.”

A new entrance to the building is planned, to replace the current “awkward” access with a “better sense of arrival” once inside the cafe.

Potential accommodation will be increased to 60 covers, with the potential to serve up to 100, if an outdoor terrace is occupied.

According to a planning report, the new cafe would: “Also enhance the attractiveness of the country park as a destination for outdoor recreation” and would also support the goal to ‘enable evertyibe ti get active, get creative and get outdoors more often’.

Beyond the physical changes to the building, the council also hopes the facilities can be used towards Children’s Capital of Culture planned for 2025.

“Thrybergh country park has the opportunity to contribute to this strategy through the creation of education and skills programmes in environment and heritage, a strong focus on children and families with outdoor learning for all the family, and the creation of a new destination that is created in partnership with local communities to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

A decision on the application will be made later.