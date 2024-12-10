Two new fast-food outlets planned for Goldthorpe site

Barnsley Road: Two fast food outlets could appear in this neighbourhood

A FAST-FOOD double whammy is being proposed for Goldthorpe, with plans for McDonalds and Starbucks outlets on the same site next door to Aldi.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the proposals, now being considered by Barnsley Council, both would be constructed on a ‘drive thru’ format, with the burger chain occupying around double the space as the coffee shop in Barnsley Road.

The site would accommodate 56 parking bays, three waiting bays and space for eight bicycles for each restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers say in their planning submission that the buildings would be of modern appearance and restricted to single-storey construction to fit in with the local environment.

“The proposed development will contribute to a high-quality design solution which will make a positive contribution to the built environment, fitting in well with the established development in the area,” paperwork states.

Between the two businesses, around 50 jobs would be created, which is described as a ‘significant economic benefit’ for the area.