Two new fast-food outlets planned for Goldthorpe site
Under the proposals, now being considered by Barnsley Council, both would be constructed on a ‘drive thru’ format, with the burger chain occupying around double the space as the coffee shop in Barnsley Road.
The site would accommodate 56 parking bays, three waiting bays and space for eight bicycles for each restaurant.
Developers say in their planning submission that the buildings would be of modern appearance and restricted to single-storey construction to fit in with the local environment.
“The proposed development will contribute to a high-quality design solution which will make a positive contribution to the built environment, fitting in well with the established development in the area,” paperwork states.
Between the two businesses, around 50 jobs would be created, which is described as a ‘significant economic benefit’ for the area.