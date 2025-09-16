'Transformative' initiative improving safety for Chinese community

STRENGTHENING TRUST: The SYFR model is boosting integration and inclusion

A PIONEERING initiative in Rotherham has been hailed as “shining example” of collaboration after it led to a 75 per cent increase in fire safety visit referrals from the Chinese community.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership between South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Wah Hong Chinese Association and Rotherham Council delivers targeted outreach on fire safety awareness and access to prevention services to the Wah Hong community using interpreters, culturally sensitive communication and translated materials to overcome language and trust barriers.

Launched a year ago, the initiative has since evolved into a sustainable model, with Wah Hong fire service volunteer Lydia Chan playing a central role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia promotes the fire service’s online home fire safety visit tool, generates referrals, books appointment and attends visits to interpret and support delivery.

Her involvement has significantly increased access to fire safety services for households where English is not the first language, with a 75 per cent boost is safety visit referrals.

Lydia said: “This experience has been transformative.

“As a newcomer to the UK, volunteering with SYFR has helped me integrate into the community, share my culture, and contribute meaningfully to public safety.”

Lydia has contributed more than 50 hours of volunteering, leading to meaningful engagement with families who previously had limited contact with emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire service group manager Chris Tyler, said: “The Wah Hong project is a shining example of how collaboration and cultural understanding can transform community safety.

By working closely with volunteers like Lydia and our partners at Rotherham Council, we’ve built a model that not only improves fire safety but also strengthens trust and inclusion across South Yorkshire.”