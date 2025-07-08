Traffic light-alley plan for Wentworth during RHS flower show
Control of another set, at the Greasbrough Potter Hill junction, will be given over to manual control to help control the large volumes of traffic expected around Wentworth Woodhouse.
The show is expected to be a horticultural spectacular, with work on creating a series of showpiece gardens already underway in the grounds of the stately home.
Controlling the traffic the event will bring has become a meticulous operation, with a wide-ranging package of traffic control measures to be implemented in an attempt to keep roads through the village, and surrounding areas, moving.
Village residents have now been given a checklist of the complete arrangements, and guidance on when traffic is likely to be at its worst.
Organisers have stated: “During the show period, at peak arrival and departure times, increased volumes of traffic can be anticipated on Cortworth Lane, Wentworth Main Street, Hague Lane and The Whims.”
The show is open from July 16 to 20, with peak traffic expected between 9am and 11 am going in, and 4pm to 6.30pm for those leaving.
Traffic lights will be temporarily in place on Cortworth Lane for gate one, with officials controlling traffic at the main entrance on that road.
Traffic signals will also up for gates three and four, in Hague Lane, The Whims for gate five and on Cortworth Lane and Stubbin Road.
In addition there will be 20mph speed limits and no waiting orders in place on Cortworth Lane, Wentworth Main Street, Hague Lane, Stubbing Road, Cinder Bridge Road and The Whims.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.