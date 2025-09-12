Top tips and tour on offer at state-of-the-art site

Instantprint co-founder James Kinsella pictured with clients at a previous open day

ONE of the UK’s fastest-growing print manufacturers is opening the doors to its Dearne Valley HQ for a one day only behind-the-scenes experience.

Instantprint will welcome local business owners, entrepreneurs and marketers to its state-of-the-art Manvers base on Thursday, September 18 with highlights including factory tours, live talks, networking breakfast and lunch plus gift bags and product samples.

This year’s open day – at Brookfields Park on Manvers Way – is built around helping businesses gear up for the so-called ‘Golden Quarter’ – the important retail and marketing period from October to December that can account for up to 70 per cent of annual sales for many UK businesses.

Craig Wassell, marketing manager at the firm – which earlier this year announced a £5m investment in its latest factory upgrade in response to customer demand – said: “Every quarter, our open days give us the chance to connect with our clients face-to-face.

“The agenda will centre on how to make the most of this high-stakes season through clever, impactful print marketing and strategic campaign planning.

“This behind-the-scenes experience will show exactly how we turn ideas into powerful print marketing, see how we deliver high-quality print at speed, scale and sustainability, and offer practical tips to help businesses thrive in the busiest season of the year.

“There will also be plenty of photo opportunities with our team and technology.

“Whether you’re a long-time customer or just print-curious, our open day promises a unique mix of inspiration, education and good old Yorkshire hospitality.”

Spaces are first come, first served – visit the website at https://www.instantprint.co.uk/open-day to secure a spot.