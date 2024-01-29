Instantprint founders James Kinsella (left) and Adam Carnell (right) pictured with the firm's first Landa Press

Manvers-based Instantprint – the UK’s largest online printer – has launched a new book binding division, a development which the company says has stemmed “directly from customer feedback.”

After becoming the first firm in the UK to own a Landa S10P Nanographic printing press, Instantprint's investment will see a new seven-colour Landa S10P integrated alongside the existing press technology to “significantly enhance production capacity and “improve an ever-growing booklet range by ensuring world class print quality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder James Kinsella said: “The print market is highly competitive and to support our customers with high-quality books that make them look exceptional, we knew we needed to invest in our factory to ensure that we can produce books at the highest quality and lowest unit cost.

“The first Landa press has fitted seamlessly into our workflow and has given us a lot more flexibility around what we can offer to our customers.

“The area the Landa is making the biggest impact in is booklet work, perfect bound books for example are printed as blocks and then run through our Kolbus KM600.

“The Landa has enabled much faster turnarounds as well as opening a wider range of materials that traditionally were only available on litho quantities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement