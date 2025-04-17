Top health tips for Easter bank holiday break

Dr David Crichton, GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire

HEALTH bosses are encouraging people to ensure they know where to get health care and advice over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Some NHS services such as GP surgeries and pharmacies may be closed or running a reduced service.

Selected pharmacies will be available for prescriptions, non-urgent medical advice, and treatment of common ailments.

Chemists now offer the Pharmacy First scheme - supplying medication for seven common conditions without the need for a prescription or seeing a GP first.

A full list of pharmacies open in South Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend can be found on the NHS South Yorkshire website – www.southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/staying-well-easter-bank-holiday.

People who need medical help that isn’t an emergency should contact NHS 111 by visiting www.111.nhs.uk/ or calling 111.

Dr David Crichton, GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “As the bank holiday weekend approaches, it’s once again important for people to be aware of which services are available for them and their family’s health and care needs.

“Over bank holiday, Accident & Emergency and hospital departments get extremely busy and we continue to see some people attending who don’t know where else to go when usual services are closed.

“Choosing the right service not only means you receive the treatment you require, but also helps reduce pressure on urgent care teams, allowing them to focus on those who need them most.

“Visiting your local pharmacy or calling 111 can potentially save you time and prevent an unnecessary journey, as well as making the difference for A&E departments and 999 to treat more serious conditions or injuries in a timely manner.”