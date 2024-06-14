Theme park visitors donate hundreds of new toys to charity
Gulliver’s Valley held a special 'Toy Bank Weekend' where guests could access a reduced ticket price on entry for all the family in return for a donation of a new toy.
In total more than 2,200 donations were collected across all four of Gulliver’s UK resorts including Rother Valley.
The donations will be part of toy boxes that KidsOut, a national charity supporting mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse, put together for children across the UK.
Each box contains ten age and gender appropriate toys, such as jigsaw puzzles, craft activities, educational games, and a cuddly toy.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to all the families who joined us for our special weekend and brought a new toy, large or small, which provide a little hope to these disadvantaged children who have been through so much.
“It was a wonderful weekend that has done so much for a fantastic charity.”
Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager at KidsOut, said: “Working with an amazing, well-known attraction like Gulliver’s across the country is very exciting for a small, national charity like us.
“More than 850 children are supported in the South Yorkshire area by KidsOut through our Toy Box project who are in local refuges so it’s fantastic Gulliver’s Valley and its customers has supported us with these wonderful donations which mean so much.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.