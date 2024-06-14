Gulliver’s mascot Gully Mouse with KidsOut charity representatives and some of the toys collected

A THEME park in Rotherham is thanking all its visitors who donated hundreds of new toys in aid of a national charity supporting children affected by domestic abuse.

Gulliver’s Valley held a special 'Toy Bank Weekend' where guests could access a reduced ticket price on entry for all the family in return for a donation of a new toy.

In total more than 2,200 donations were collected across all four of Gulliver’s UK resorts including Rother Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donations will be part of toy boxes that KidsOut, a national charity supporting mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse, put together for children across the UK.

Each box contains ten age and gender appropriate toys, such as jigsaw puzzles, craft activities, educational games, and a cuddly toy.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to all the families who joined us for our special weekend and brought a new toy, large or small, which provide a little hope to these disadvantaged children who have been through so much.

“It was a wonderful weekend that has done so much for a fantastic charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager at KidsOut, said: “Working with an amazing, well-known attraction like Gulliver’s across the country is very exciting for a small, national charity like us.