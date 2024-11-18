Oliver, the therapy dog for HOPE Trauma Support, during his trip to Gulliver’s Valley Resort

A ROTHER Valley theme park took the lead when it came to offering training to a charity's therapy dog.

Helpful hound Oliver, the therapy dog for HOPE Trauma Support, had a walkies with a difference thanks to his trip to Gulliver’s Valley Resort as part of his training.

At the leisure attraction, he met with Gully Mouse, the theme park's mascot, as well as other characters to help him become used to encountering larger-than-life characters when he is at events as part of his duties.

HOPE offers support for families who have had a loved one killed in traumatic circumstances, specifically in a road traffic collision, fire or drowning.

Oliver, the therapy dog for HOPE Trauma Support, with his rosette

Oliver attends the charity’s monthly peer support groups, goes on one-to-one sessions and accompanies people to meetings or hearings in relation to the death of a loved one.

He provides comfort and affection and is specially trained to be gentle and friendly and to accept strangers hugging and petting him.

Studies show the simple act of stroking a dog prompts a relaxation response and the release of stress-busting hormones which can play a part in elevating mood and reducing anxiety.

Dogs can also reduce the focus on negative emotions and promote feelings of safety.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “It was great to welcome Oliver and the team from HOPE.

“Oliver got to meet Gully Mouse and experienced being in a busy theme park environment.

“We are really pleased to be able to support this important local charity in this way.”

Earlier this year, Oliver who is two-and-a-half years old, gained his gold award from the Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme.

But his training won't 'paws' there.

Next up will be more advanced tuition, ensuring he is comfortable working in any setting and a variety of different situations.

HOPE project co-ordinator Joanne Wehrle said: “Oliver learned valuable lessons in meeting all the different characters at Gulliver's.

“It’s difficult for Oliver to understand what these big characters are, so it’s important for us to introduce him to the likes of Gully Mouse in a controlled environment and show Oliver that they are friendly.”