SCOUTS, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, and Guides will gather at Gulliver’s Valley theme park in June for a Jamboree Weekend.

The Rother Valley resort will welcome all uniformed groups for the weekend of June 22 and 23, for two days of theme park fun.

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place with every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows.

The event is taking place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and is the second of a three-year partnership signed with The Scout Association.

The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is sponsoring a Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge.

Designed for Beavers aged six to eight, the badge is earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Our first Jamboree Weekend last year was brilliant, and we cannot wait to welcome the various groups back to the park.

“We want to build on last year’s success to ensure the youngsters have an exciting and educational weekend, with the opportunity to make lots of great memories.”

To book your place, call the special hotline – 01925 444 888.