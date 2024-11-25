Temporary library plan for Wath under 'levelling up' transformation
The new library is part of a ‘levelling up’ investment, using Government money, and will involve creating a building which meets the needs of today’s users on the current site.
Rotherham Council now wants to open a temporary building in Sandygate.
That would occupy a building most recently used as a hairdressers’ training academy.
The accommodation would be over two floors, with activity rooms, a library room, accommodation to take eight personal computers and other facilities.
Planning permission is needed for the change of use and the council has applied - to its own planning board - for that.
If granted, it is unclear how long the temporary building would be needed before the new one is complete.
Planning documents say the building, which would be rented and subjected to some internal changes, is in good repair.
