Specialist respiratory site 'an example of NHS excellence'

'GOOD BENCHMARK': Jacqui Pollington with Victor Cholij at BreathingSpace

A SPECIALIST site for managing respiratory conditions has been hailed as a “great example of NHS-led excellence” by the UK’s lung charity.

Victor Cholij, a trustee representing patients at board level for Asthma + Lung UK, also praised the “excellent facilities” and “motivational” name of BreathingSpace – Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s Badsley Moor Lane site at East Dene.

Victor – who has lived experience of a respiratory condition, having been diagnosed with COPD himself in 2020 – also chairs Breathe Easy’s North Staffordshire support group.

He visited BreathingSpace to learn more about the setting for both Asthma + Lung UK and his own support group and said: “My hope is to develop a realistic vision of what Asthma + Lung UK should be aiming for if it wants to provide the best possible services and environments for people with lung conditions.

“We had heard a lot about BreathingSpace in Rotherham and how it is a good benchmark of what is possible for treating patients with breathlessness.

“From what I’ve seen, BreathingSpace is a great example of NHS-led excellence.

“BreathingSpace has excellent facilities.

“And there's clearly a big experiential benefit for patients who visit having a hub that is centralised for all their care.

“Even its name – walking in somewhere which is named for your condition, but with a positive phrase – is something already motivational for your wellbeing.”

He was joined by Jacqui Pollington, a respiratory nurse consultant at BreathingSpace.

Jacqui said: “We were really pleased to welcome Victor to BreathingSpace for this important visit. It’s great to hear it was as positive for Asthma + Lung UK as it was for us.

“Having Victor share his views was really beneficial for us – especially where our own Breathe Easy group is concerned.

“He came with lots of ideas of how we can improve our group, which we know we can put into action.

“Victor connected us with Sarah Sleet, the new CEO of Asthma + Lung UK and we’re pleased to confirm she will be visiting us.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sarah and continuing to grow our relationship this important charity.”