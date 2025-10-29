Rotherham's Christmas lights switch on just weeks away

Popular: Rotherham's lights switch on (photo RMBC)

ROTHERHAM’S Christmas light switch on has been announced – for November 15 – with a promise that the town will sparkle.

Three hours of entertainment have been organised around the switch being flipped, starting at 3pm on the day, with the objective of providing free, family-friendly entertainment to kick off the festive season.

According to Rotherham Council, visitors can expect a mix of music, creativity and seasonal sparkle.

The main stage will be in All Saints’ Square and will host performances from local choirs, musicians and the Rotherham Civic Theatre Panto Cast. Adding to the excitement, Yorkshire Circus will bring interactive circus activities to the event, featuring walkabout performers and fire displays.

Inside Rotherham Minster, families will have the opportunity to get hands-on with festive crafts, including bauble making and willow weaving, while just outside, Minster Yard will host a silent disco under the trees as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme.

A seasonal Gift Market will also be lined up on Effingham Street, offering handmade goods and festive treats, while many town centre businesses and the indoor market will stay open late to welcome shoppers and visitors. Hop on-board the Big Yellow Bus in Market Square, meet Father Christmas and interact with the virtual dancing reindeer.

Just before 6pm, crowds will gather for the moment when the town’s Christmas lights are officially switched on by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail.

The switch-on is normally conducted by the Mayor, as part of their year of ceremonial duties.

Cllr Ismail said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-on is a much-loved tradition that brings people together right in the centre of Rotherham.

“It’s a chance to celebrate our community, enjoy some festive cheer, and see the creativity of local people. We’re proud to offer this free event that highlights local talent and supports our town centre.”

The switch-on has become a fixture in Rotherham’s entertainment calendar and normally attracts crowds of thousands into town.

This year’s event comes as the town centre enjoys progress with its regeration, as Forge Island now has restaurants open, offering more choice for visitors.

For more information, visit: www.rotherham.gov.uk/events/event/1835/15-november-2025-christmas-light-switch-on-at-rotherham-town-centre