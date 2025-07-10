Rotherham MP calls for classrooms to go wild about sustainability!

Wildlife broadcaster and conservationist Lizzie Daly hosts Chester Zoo’s World Rainforest Day Online Lesson - pic by Dave Phillips/PinPep

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has encouraged pupils across the borough to learn lessons about sustainability.

To mark World Rainforest Day, Chester Zoo welcomed pupils across the UK for a free online lesson streamed straight from the rainforest habitats.

Hosted by Wildlife Broadcaster and Conservationist Lizzie Daly and supported by Ferrero, the lesson saw an estimated 20,000 school children swap their textbooks for tree canopies to learn all about the vital role of rainforest habitats.

The session also covered palm oil—a key forest commodity—and highlighted why choosing sustainably sourced palm oil is essential for protecting this ecosystem.

MP Sarah Champion said: “Attention all Rotherham schools!

“The online lesson covers the vital role of rainforest habitats and the importance of protecting them for the wildlife and communities that rely on them.

“It also includes behind-the-scenes footage, expert insights and interactive activities - and it's entirely free!”

The lesson, streamed by STEM Live and hi-impact, showcases how Chester Zoo is working to protect rainforests around the world while giving kids the chance to engage with experts, ask questions, and discover practical ways they can contribute to conservation.

Wildlife Broadcaster and Conservationist Lizzie Daly said, “Educating the next generation is key to nature conservation. It is so important to help young people understand the importance of protecting rainforests and making informed, sustainable choices.”

Senior conservation education manager at Chester Zoo Sean Dick said: “Sustainable palm oil is a key part of our work in conserving rainforest biodiversity worldwide, and as a conservation zoo, we encourage everyone to learn more about sustainable palm oil and why it’s so important.

“Rainforests are some of the most awe-inspiring and biodiverse places on Earth – home to countless species that play vital roles in the health of our planet. When young people understand its wonder, they’re inspired to protect it.

“Together, we can help nurture a brighter, greener future.”

Charlie Cayton, director of corporate affairs at Ferrero UK said, “We are helping families learn about the complexities of sustainable versus unsustainable palm oil production, giving them the opportunity to become empowered sustainability advocates.”