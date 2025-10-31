Retail park's new look reflects 'momentum and commitment'

'REFRESH': Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou senior operations manager at Parkgate

A ROTHERHAM retail giant has unveiled the first phase of its rebrand – designed to reflect “momentum and commitment.”

Parkgate's refresh includes a new modern logo and website, while the team will also be debuting new uniforms featuring the refreshed branding, with new signage also planned.

The retail destination – ranked within the top five shopping parks in the UK in the 2025 Trevor Wood report – offers 580,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space with more than 40 leading brands on site.

A spokesperson said: “Shoppers will notice an exciting transformation with the launch of the first phase of the rebrand.

'MODERN': Parkgate's rebrand is 'another clear sign of positive energy'.

“The refresh includes a modern, up-to-date logo and a brand-new website designed to make it easier for visitors to stay informed about everything happening at Parkgate.

“The past 12 months have also seen a wave of new lettings, with popular names such as Footasylum, Wilko and a revamped Superdrug, and some more exciting announcements in the pipeline.

“The new branding, launching at the end of October, will also be joined by brand-new Christmas decorative displays to welcome in the festive season, and Parkgate’s highly anticipated launch of the Families First Christmas Toy Appeal on Friday, November 7.

Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou, senior operations manager at Parkgate, said: “We’re proud to launch the first phase of our new brand at Parkgate.

“Since joining the team in April, there’s been a real sense of positive change and energy with Alex joining us, the opening of a new link road and Park & Ride, and a range of new lettings.

“This new look reflects that momentum and our commitment to continually improving Parkgate for our shoppers and retailers.

“We can’t wait to see visitors’ reactions, especially as the branding will soon be complemented by some particularly special festive decorations and the launch of the Families First’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal.”