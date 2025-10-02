'Prevalence of community spirit' key to site's success

'COMMUNITY FEELING': Senior operations manager at Parkgate Shopping Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou.

RE-LAUNCHES, recycling, and recruitment – it has been a busy first few months in the role for Parkgate Shopping's new senior operations manager.

With more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry – including over than a decade across store and regional operations management for Tesco alone – Mark said at the time of his appointment: “I’m looking forward to building on what’s already on offer and making Parkgate an even better place for everyone who shops or works here.”

Taking a tour of the site with him a few months on he shares his views on just a few of the early developments this year at the retail giant – including the return of a well-loved and missed national brand.

'IMPORTANT INITIATIVE': New recycling bins at Parkgate Shopping.

“It’s exciting to see Wilko relaunched at Parkgate bringing an even broader range of products and collections to our shoppers and making a welcome return following a fantastic store transformation.

“Wilko is a perfect fit for our customer base, and the long queues outside on opening day were a clear reflection of the excitement.

“It is really great to see our shoppers explore the new and improved, dog-friendly store.”

New waste bins have also been installed outside at the site, which include compartments for food waste recycling.

“Recycling and green initiatives are really, really important,” said Mark.

“We need to consider the environment in all our discussions at the park – and that includes transport like the park and ride and the opening of the new link road (designed to reduce traffic and congestion.)

“We are a very busy site with more than 40 brands here but it is not just about shopping – people come for the gym (Everlast) or to eat at places like Popeyes or for a coffee at Costa.

“There is a true feeling of community here that's really prevalent, as you walk around people stop and say hello and are so friendly.

“And that's before we touch on Families First and volunteers like Ann (Levick) who organise the Parkgate Christmas Appeal every year – that is no small or simple operation but it is testament to the sense of community and support for Rotherham that we have right here.”

And another (relatively) new face to join the management team following Mark taking over the reins is Alex Parkinson as operational support supervisor.

Alex reports directly into and works side-by-side with site lead Mark, managing the diverse needs of the leading retail hub and its line-up of brands including Sports Direct, Primark, Nike, Boots, TK Maxx, and Superdrug.

Added Mark: “Alex shares the same vision as me – to make Parkgate an even better destination both for our immediate Rotherham community and for visitors from across the region.

“We have got a brilliant team behind us and a great offering which is key to a successful site.”