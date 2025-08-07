Alex 'motivated' to make even more of modern retail space

NEW FACES: Senior operations manager at Parkgate Shopping Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou (right) with operational support supervisor Alex Parkinson - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A ROTHERHAM-BASED top ten UK retail park has welcomed a new “inspired and motivated” appointment.

Alex Parkinson has joined the management team at Parkgate as operational support supervisor.

He will report directly into and work side-by-side with site lead Mark Kanaris in a role that will see them managing the diverse range of operational needs of the leading retail hub and its line-up of 40 big name brands including Sports Direct, Primark, Nike, Wilko, New Look, TK Maxx and Next.

His background includes four years in management and supervisory roles within the stores of some of the biggest retailers in the UK, and many more in customer relations and retail sales.

The 580,000 sq ft retail site, which ranked sixth this year in a leading industry league table of the top retail parks nationwide, has welcomed a host of new names over the last couple of years including a new multi-brand hub combining an Everlast gym with Sports Direct and USC stores, new Starbucks and Pavers shops and a doubling of the existing Superdrug to create a new 'destination store' for the much-loved beauty and healthcare brand.

At the turn of the year, a new link road opened easing access to Parkgate for tens of thousands of customers from across the South Yorkshire region, which has now been complemented by a Park and Ride facility on the retail park’s doorstep.

Mark Kanaris, who joined Parkgate as senior operations manager and site leader earlier this year, said: “I’ve quickly learned what an exceptional location it is, with an enviable mix of the biggest retail and leisure brands in the UK and a loyal customer base that numbers many thousand people from across Yorkshire and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to have Alex joining me in the management team here to make Parkgate an even better destination both for our immediate Rotherham community and for visitors from across the region.”

Alex said: “I’ve been inspired and motivated by how leading modern retail places fulfil an integral part of their communities’ ways of life.

“Parkgate is a great example of this, and Mark and I have already had numerous conversations about how we can make it even better for our shoppers and brands alike.”