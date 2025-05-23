New Parkgate shopping centre manager plans to make his Mark

NEW FACE: Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou

A “HUGELY important place” in Rotherham has welcomed a new manager – and bid a fond farewell to its long-standing predecessor.

Parkgate has appointed Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou as its new senior operations manager to lead the shopping park.

Mark joins Parkgate from his previous role as head of operations at The Trafford Centre in Manchester.

With more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry, Mark has a strong track record of improving customer experience and managing major retail schemes, including more than a decade across store and regional operations management for Tesco.

“I’m really excited to be joining the team at Parkgate,” said Mark.

“This is a hugely important place for Rotherham and, with the recent opening of the new link road and plans tabled for a new train station, there’s a lot of positive change happening in the area.

“I’m looking forward to building on what’s already on offer and making Parkgate an even better place for everyone who shops or works here.”

Mark’s appointment comes as Janet Drury, Parkgate’s long-standing centre manager, retires after 11 years of dedicated service.

In her time at Parkgate, Janet was also known for supporting local causes, including her role as treasurer at Parkgate’s resident charity, Families First.

She intends to continue supporting the charity – which recently received a King’s Award for its work in the community – on an ongoing basis.

Mark added: “I certainly have big shoes to fill here.

“Janet has been the welcoming face of Parkgate for many years and has done an exceptional job working in partnership with the many brands that make Parkgate their home.

“I wish Janet a very happy retirement and look forward to continuing to support her as she maintains her role at Families First, which we are so proud to house here at Parkgate.”

Last year Parkgate saw several new openings, including a large Sports Direct, Everlast and USC combined store, the return of Wilko, and the arrivals of Starbucks and Pavers.

A spokesperson for the retail park said: “Shoppers responded to the changes with their feet and footfall at the park was up by six per cent by the end of the year.”