Retail offer at flagship development 80 per cent let

Part of the development

A NEW retail development at a flagship site in Waverley has just over 80 per cent of units under offer or let.

The urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring is part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site and totals 11 retail units and a medical centre.

It will serve the current community of more than 2,500 residents and around 1,700 homes, expected to rise to 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.

Three units of 1,420 sq ft remain to let, with advanced interest in one.

Expected to open in early summer after fit-out, the retail parade has already drawn in a mix of national and local independent retail and food and beverage occupiers, including Tesco, and is easily accessible via M1 Junction 33 and Sheffield Parkway. Kitty Hendrick, from the Sheffield office of Knight Frank which is marketing the site, said: “We are now just over 80 per cent under offer/let and the units have only just reached Practical Completion, which proves that there is strong demand for retail units in the region, and limited availability.”

Michael Jameson, senior asset manager at Harworth, said: “We hope local residents and workers will enjoy all the amenities the high street has to offer, and are sure the scheme will be a huge success and really bring the community together.” Harworth has been working on the development since 2010 which will also include more than 300 acres of green space, a primary school and 2m sq ft of business accommodation.