Residents from Rotherham care home share the love on Valentine's Day
As part of their heartwarming initiative, they handed out “Bags of Love” – small tokens of appreciation – to brighten the day of those they met.
Sharon, lifestyle coordinator at Laureate Court, which is part of the Runwood Homes Group, expressed the joy of the event: “It was great to get out into the community of Rotherham and spread the love on Valentine’s Day. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces was amazing.”
The initiative was designed to strengthen community ties while giving residents an opportunity to engage with people outside the care home. Two residents joined lifestyle coordinators in the effort, meeting locals, sharing conversations, and spreading positivity.
"We love engaging with the local community, and we thought there was no better way – or better day – to do it than on Valentine’s Day," said Sharon.
The atmosphere was filled with love, laughter, and joy as residents and staff connected with people throughout Rotherham. The event served as a reminder of the power of small acts of kindness and the importance of maintaining strong community connections.
With the success of this year’s event, Laureate Court looks forward to continuing similar outreach efforts, proving that a little love can go a long way in bringing people together.
The initiative followed on from last year when staff and residents celebrated St George’s Day on April 23 by delivering goodie bags to nearby businesses.
Leanne Simms, customer relations manager at Laureate Court, said: “We love getting the opportunity to go out into the community and give back. The Rotherham community is always so welcoming to us, and the bags were very well received.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Society, there are currently around 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK.
Laureate Court is a newly refurbished 84-bed residential care home which offers nursing care and dementia care. It offers person-centred care and is an established community for its residents to thrive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.