£432,000 grant to help deliver 27 new council homes in Rotherham

Rotherham Council is set to receive a £432,000 grant to support the delivery of 27 new council homes already under construction on brownfield sites in high-demand areas across the borough.

A delegated officer decision, due to be finalised this month, will allow the council to draw down £432,000 from the Brownfield Housing Fund. The funding will support four developments in Boston Castle, Hoober, and Kilnhurst and Swinton wards.

The grant will help fund new homes at Warden Street in Canklow (13 units), Albert Road and Princess Street in West Melton (ten units combined), and the former Ship Inn site in Swinton (four units). All of the homes are already under construction and are scheduled for completion by March 2026.

The Brownfield Housing Fund is a government-backed scheme, managed locally by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

New homes: The former Ship Inn site in Swinton will have four new council homes

It aims to help councils like Rotherham turn previously used or neglected land, known as brownfield sites, into new housing sites. The funding offers a financial boost to get these projects underway, especially where costs might otherwise be too high.

The decision follows a series of earlier approvals dating back to January 2021, when the council first agreed to seek Brownfield Housing Fund support. An outline business case for 109 homes was submitted to SYMCA in October 2024, but only the four most advanced sites progressed to final business case stage to meet funding deadlines.

Council officers have recommended entering into three separate grant funding agreements, one for each location, describing the grant as essential to ensuring scheme viability.

While the grant provides a welcome boost, it covers only part of the cost of delivering the 27 homes. The majority of the funding will come from the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) – a ring-fenced budget used to build and manage council housing.

A carbon impact assessment has been carried out as part of the process, recognising the emissions associated with construction but noting the delivery of new, energy-efficient homes that will bring long-term benefits. Equalities screening highlighted that all 27 homes are to be delivered in areas of high housing demand, with more than 7,000 households currently on the council’s housing register.