Praise for children's home provider as planning permission granted

PLANNING permission has been granted to create a new children’s home in the garden of a South Anston property - with warm praise from councillors for those behind the business.

The plan generated objections about the impact of the change, at a house on Crowgates, occupied by business owner Lee Hallam and his wife.

Cllr Drew Tarmey, who represents the area, told a meeting of Rotherham Council’s planning board: “I suspect I stand to lose a few votes on Crowgates, but I don’t mind.”

He described the plan, to create accommodation for a single child in an annex to the Hallam’s home as an “excellent proposed facility in an affluent part of the ward that will give children a really good start in life.

“I cannot see any planning reasons to object to it. Good luck to you,” he said.

His sentiments were shared by other councillors who spoke at the meeting, which heard that Mr Hallam’s philanthropic approach to child care had led to him being recognised in the New Year Honours list of 2020.

The proposal did generate objections, including one statement from a neighbour, which was read to the meeting.

That described the plan as “fundamentally unacceptable”, suggesting the development of the annex building would be a “significant intensification” of the use of the site, which was not compatible with the residential nature of the neighbourhood.

Praise: Councillors liked care home proposals

They had concerns about the potential for noise, disturbance and the privacy of neighbours, along with concerns about the impact on traffic and parking in the area.

However, councillors heard that a concern about visibility raised by highways officers had been answered by a proposal to reduce the height of a wall at the property and clear some foliage.

Although the property was in a conservation area, the wall was not considered to be old enough to justify any concerns about such work, with the council’s conservation officer raising no concerns.

Mr Hallam spoke at the meeting and told councillors he hoped to install an all weather astro-turf area in the garden, to help ensure children living there in future had facilities to help keep them entertained.

“Giving them some normality is all we are trying to do,” he said.