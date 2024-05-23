Pope meets Alexander Stafford MP and blesses Rother Valley
Not just because of the area’s obvious attractions, charming villages and rural settings.
But because the Pope himself has blessed you!
And it might be useful for sitting MP Alexander Stafford as he may be hoping to have a higher power on his side ahead of the July 4 general election.
The Vatican opportunity came about when the Rotherham MP travelled to Rome as a member of an All-Party Parliamentary Group whose job it is to foster friendly relations between the UK and the Holy See, the supreme governing body of the Catholic Church.
Mr Stafford met with His Holiness Pope Francis, the 266th Pope of the Church.
He told the Rotherham Advertiser: “I was honoured to be able to speak briefly with His Holiness and, yes, I did ask him to bless Rother Valley and my constituents and was delighted when he assented!
“We then stayed for the remainder of the General Audience and prayed with him - it was an amazing experience.”
He said he had been in Italy: "Leading a cross-party delegation of MPs who are members of the Holy See Parliamentary Group, we were kindly invited out by the British Ambassador to the Holy See, who hosted us for a dinner and organised various meetings in and around the Vatican.
“It was a very interesting visit and my colleagues and I were pleased to be able to speak to so many people on a wide variety of issues.
“On a more personal note, I will cherish my meeting with the Pope for the rest of my life.”
The MP said the 87-year-old head of the Church: “Was in fine spirits - it was such an honour to spend some time with him.”
He went on social media to add: “For those of you who are not religious, you may appreciate that when I was first elected I promised that Rother Valley would never be forgotten and that I would also make sure we are represented at the very highest levels.”
Mr Stafford (36) was appointed as a Vice President of the Catholic Union earlier this year, an organisation dedicated to the defence of Catholic values in Parliament and public life.
