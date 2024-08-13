Peace vigil at Rotherham Minster in wake of riots
A SPECIAL prayer vigil for peace took place at Rotherham Minster following civil unrest including the Manvers hotel riot.
Attendees from all backgrounds and members of religious communities from across the borough came together for the service last Wednesday (7).
Cllr Saghir Alam, represnting Rotherham Council of Mosques, thanked faith leaders and members of the Rotherham community for their show of unity.
He added: “We will not let small number of people divide us and those responsible for violence should face full force of law.”
