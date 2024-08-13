A prayer of unity took place at Rotherham Minster

A SPECIAL prayer vigil for peace took place at Rotherham Minster following civil unrest including the Manvers hotel riot.

Attendees from all backgrounds and members of religious communities from across the borough came together for the service last Wednesday (7).

Cllr Saghir Alam, represnting Rotherham Council of Mosques, thanked faith leaders and members of the Rotherham community for their show of unity.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “We will not let small number of people divide us and those responsible for violence should face full force of law.”