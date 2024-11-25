Paul Chuckle is Breaking new ground as hardman actor

Paul Chuckle's new role as an assassin in a gangster movie has drawn a bizarre comparison with Bryan Cranston, the superstar actor who played the lead part in Breaking Bad.

Paul is mainly known for his comedy work – and you'd think, at 77 years old, that he'd find it difficult to branch out into another genre of showbusiness. But in his role as 'The Jackal,' in a movie to be screened in the Summer, the Rotherham entertainer has done enough to persuade director Peter Hirst that he could be making a major transition, late in life. "You can compare him to Bryan Cranston in Malcolm in the Middle – (American television sitcom 2000-2006) he was the biggest comedy character in that show and then he went on and did Breaking Bad (lead role in the Netflix crime drama; 2008–2013) said Peter, himself an actor who relishes in roles as thugs and hardmen. "Bryan became a very serious, deadly character that is what I am trying to do with Paul. "He was fantastic on the set, I was very impressed by how he switched so easily. "Afterwards it wasn't too hard to get him back to his cheery self, though!" Peter, who is bankrolling the production 'Fall to the Top,' said he hoped the part would bring Paul opportunities for similar work. "He has done a little bit of drama but nothing nameworthy so I hope this opens a few doors to other work, not necessarily sinister, but away from comedy and more serious. "He was very up for filming with me, he is in good spirits and shape… a nonstop working active man." The hired killer role is an unusual one – Paul (real name Elliott) doesn't have a gun. "He is not a typical assassin, he doesn't need traditional weapons," said Peter. "He will drug a target, (intended victim) trick them with mind games, push them to the extent that they kill themselves. "He never has to get his hands dirty, instead he pushes them to extremes and makes them do it themselves, "It is a fairly pivotal lead in the film." So how did the one-time Chuckle Brother get involved in the casting? And how did he manage to stay serious during filming? "I did a show last year with Joe Lycett and got chatting to Joe," Peter told the Advertiser. "He spoke very highly of Paul, saying he was an absolutely top guy, an industry icon, and someone who would do anything for anyone. "I reached out to Paul via Instagram and he was like: 'Yes I'd very much like to be a part of that.' "I had seen him in an episode of Benidorm and I saw a glint in his eyes that I thought: 'I could use that.' "We had a good chat and it just happened – we got him on set and we made magic!" Peter had to ensure his new pal's slapstick humour didn't bring the wrong tone during filming. "He spent very little time beforehand with the cast, I wanted to keep him away from them. "I kind of pulled him to one side from the main room, to get him away from the celebrities, the photos that were being taken, and filmed a mock scene away from everyone, just me, him, and the camerawoman. "We did quite a few takes just to berate and beat him down a little bit and get him out of that cheery disposition and get him into the mind of a psychotic assassin. "If it was not what I wanted I would shout 'Cut' and say: 'Paul I need more aggression, Paul I need you walking a bit quicker, Paul I need you to be a little more devious looking' and every time I asked he would do just that." Paul brought his own props too. "I think a really nice touch from Paul was that he changed his glasses to shades, that almost pulled a blind over his sunny disposition. "He became somebody else with his shades on, it was brilliant. "People who are expecting Paul to come up with a silly one liner or a slapstick joke will find it is never going to come..." Fall to the Top – described as the "newest and boldest gangster film to hit the world" has a fundraising page to help meet low-level costs on set: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/fall-to-the-top-the-movie#/