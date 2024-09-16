Pauline Rees (68) is currently the hospital manager of Cygnet Health Care Aspen House

A NURSE who has worked in hospitals and care homes in England,and even an orphanage in Africa, has paid tribute to her five-decade career for helping “define me as a person.”

Pauline Rees (68) is currently the hospital manager of Cygnet Health Care Aspen House, a rehabilitation high support mental health hospital for women in Rotherham.

She has been at the service for ten years and began her career in nursing after volunteering with the St John Ambulance Brigade at the age of 13.

“I’ve always considered myself to be caring, and compassionate,” she said.

“What I wanted to do was make a difference to people’s lives, help them get better and have quality of life.”

Pauline started her training in 1974at Nottingham General Hospital and by 1980 had qualified as a registered general nurse and registered mental health nurse.

She has worked in various roles including staff nurse in A&E, Gynaecology, district nurse, matron of a nursing home and a nurse at an orphanage in Tanzania.

In 1999 she returned to the psychiatric field, working in various low and medium secure services and rehabilitation.

“I wanted to be there for people who were experiencing their darkest days,” said Pauline.

“It is such a privilege when patients trust you with their inner most feelings.

“Mental health nursing is like a jigsaw.

“By listening, and observing you can begin to understand people, and hopefully gain insight into their behaviour, and why they’re saying the things they say.”

Reflecting on changes in attitudes to mental health over the years, Pauline said:

“Mental illness is no longer swept under the carpet, and an unspoken subject.

TV, social media, radio and education in schools has definitely promoted some healthier attitudes.

“Psychiatric services have advanced so much since late 1970’s when care began to move away from the Asylum.

“There is now so much more knowledge and advancements in treatments, which has enabled many other positive options to be considered when managing mental illness.”

On advice to nurses in the early stages of their career, Pauline said: “Always treat the person as a whole person.

“You’re not just treating them for a wound.

“The more you listen to people, the more you can understand how to help them, and create an environment where they hopefully trust you, and will begin work with you, so together you can improve their life.

“I feel it’s a huge responsibility but ultimately, you have the tools to make a positive lasting impact.”

She describes her time at Cygnet Health Care and Mexborough-based Aspen Health as one of the highlights of her nursing career.

“It has been so rewarding,” she said, “the team has become very cohesive, skilled, and committed to delivering quality care.

“It’s an absolute privilege to work with so many wonderful, knowledgeable, and caring people.”

Looking back on her five-decade career, Pauline added: “It’s been quite a journey, like being on a roller coaster, but I would not change a moment of the experience.

“It has allowed me to reflect, and truly understand myself.”