Last year’s Clinician of the Year RDaSH award winner Funmbi Okunade, ward manager at Great Oaks in North Lincolnshire

NOMINATIONS are open now to showcase the work of staff and volunteers at a healthcare trust.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust's annual awards 2024 is encouraging patients and local people to enter nominations for the RDaSH team members who care for thousands of people every week in Rotherham, Doncaster, and North Lincolnshire.

Entries are being sought for the ‘Nurturing the power in our communities exemplar award’ and ‘Volunteer of the year award’.

These categories recognise the exceptional care and compassion to patients, carers and relatives and the dedication of the trust’s volunteers, who give their time and commitment to benefit patients.

RDaSH chief executive Toby Lewis said: “Our annual awards are a chance to say thank you to volunteers, colleagues inside the trust, and partners for exceptional or innovative work.

“There is a chance for members of the public to nominate for some our awards, and our award winners will be chosen with the involvement of our patients.

“Please do get involved if you can.

“There is plenty that does not work well within our NHS, but much that does, and these awards are an opportunity to celebrate the very best of RDaSH.”

Nominations can be made online via the RDaSH website by visiting www.rdash.nhs.uk and searching 'annual awards nominations' or use this link www.tinyurl.com/RDaSHnom.

Paper nomination form are available in RDaSH reception areas.

The closing date for nominations is Saturday, August 31 at 5pm.

The winners will be announced at the 2024 RDaSH Awards ceremony on Friday, November 22 in the Premier Suite at Doncaster Racecourse.