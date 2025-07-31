NHS 'ignored mother's instinct' before five-year-old Yusuf's death, report finds

Five-year-old Yusuf Mahmud Nazir

A NEW report into the death of five-year-old Yusuf Mahmud Nazir has found family concerns, “particularly the mother’s instinct that her child was unwell”, were repeatedly not addressed across a number of the NHS providers which treated him.

The 139-page Independent Patient Safety Investigation Report published today (Thursday July 31) is critical about the failure to listen to the Masbrough family after they raised concerns “repeatedly” about Yusuf’s health at their GP surgery, Rotherham Hospital, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and at Sheffield Children’s Hospital between November 14, 2022 when he first became unwell and his tragic death little more than a week later on November 23.

Thornhill Primary School pupil Yusuf was seen at his GP surgery on November 15 where he was prescribed oral antibiotics for tonsillitis.

Prompted by mum Soniya Ahmed’s concerns about his breathing he was taken to A&E Rotherham General Hospital that evening where he was released with more oral antibiotics after relatives were told there were "no beds and not enough doctors".

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's mother Soniya Ahmed speaks at a press conference held after the second investigation report into his death was published - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Yusuf was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital on November 18 and transferred to the High Dependency Unit on November 21 2022, where he sadly died on November 23.

The medical cause of death was I (a) Type 1 Respiratory Failure, (b) Pneumonia and II Tonsillitis.

Speaking at a press conference at the Consort Suite Hotel in Thurcroft, mum Soniya said, throughout Yusuf's treatment from the initial GP appointment to Sheffield Children's Hospital, the family were “begging for help at every step” but were “faced with delays” leading to the “unimaginable and traumatic loss of our child.”

"They say a mother's instinct is a powerful thing, it can neither be ignored nor explained, yet my concerns were ignored each and every time."

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle Zaheer Ahmed speaks at a press conference held after the second investigation report into his death was published - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

She said Yusuf was “left to die right by the side of me.”

"Every night when I close my eyes I hear his helpless voice in my ears saying: 'Mummy, I can't breathe, I can't breathe, I really can't'.

"And the image of him being handed over to me after his life ended, as though someone has torn my heart out and placed it in my hands."

The family continually raised concerns about Yusuf's care leading to a previous report by independent consultants which was published in October 2023 but which the family were “highly dissatisfied” with.

Following a family meeting with former Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, the second investigation was commissioned by NHS England into Yusuf’s death – described at the press conference by Anna Thwaites, Partner at legal firm Bindmans representing Yusuf’s family, as “a highly unusual step.”

The family has also met with Wes Streeting MP as both shadow Health Secretary and then in his current government post.

The new report, led by the former general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, Peter Carter, cited 13 failed opportunities to escalate Yusuf's care which Ms Ahmed described as "truly shocking".

The report stated: “Our primary finding is that the parental concerns, particularly the mother’s instinct that her child was unwell, were repeatedly not addressed across services.

“A reliance on clinical metrics over caregiver insight caused distress for the family.

“This led to a lack of shared decision-making and there was limited evidence of collaborative discussions with Yusuf’s family around clinical decisions, leading to a sense of exclusion and reduced trust in care plans.”

The report noted Yusuf had “23 separate healthcare contacts, across four organisations with no single, co-ordinated record or oversight, contributing to fragmented and disjointed care.”

It also highlighted a number of failures in Yusuf's treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital including 'inconsistent clinical assessments', 'poor cannulation care leading to the compromise of Yusuf's I/V antibiotics', 'poor management and administration of medication' and 'inadequate training of staff.'

Sixteen recommendations have been made, including national recommendations.

Speaking at the press conference Yusuf's uncle Zaheer Ahmed said the family was “demanding” a full inquest and that each organisation learned lessons from Yusuf's death and implemented all recommendations immediately.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion said: “Yusuf went to the GP with tonsillitis.

“He ended up in hospital and never came home.

“That is something no family should ever have to endure.”

Of the 16 failings, she said: “I stand with the family to make sure every one of those is acted on” and “in solidarity with them to get that inquest because it's only with the truth that you will be able to move forward."

Prof Aidan Fowler, national director of patient safety in England, said they “accept the report’s recommendations and acknowledge the issues this independent investigation has uncovered, particularly the failure to listen to and act on the concerns of Yusuf’s family by multiple NHS services, which is unacceptable.

“We are working to ensure families are actively involved in care decisions with most acute hospital sites across the country now starting to use Martha’s rule enabling loved ones to ask quickly for a different clinical opinion if they have concerns, while we are committed to creating a single patient record so that all staff across the NHS can access the same clinical information regarding a patient.

“We will also work with the local trusts to ensure they implement the recommendations from the report.”

Dr Jeff Perring, executive medical director at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, also welcomed the report, saying: “Sheffield Children’s is fully committed to listening to and learning from children, young people and their families about their care experience with us both directly and through reports such as this.

“The report identifies important areas for learning and improvement, not only for us at Sheffield Children’s but also across the wider healthcare system.

“We are dedicated to delivering the improvements outlined in the report’s recommendations.”

Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have taken steps to address the recommendation and also the concerns raised by Yusuf’s family.”

Peter Reading, chief executive of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “The trust has contributed to the independent investigation which has identified three recommendations for Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“These recommendations provide further opportunity to learn and improve, and our focus will be to build on the progress already made in these areas, developing our training and ensuring all of our staff are following the policies, procedures and guidance already in place.”

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “The independent report, commissioned by NHS England, aims to respond to the families concerns raised in relation to the treatment and care of Yusuf, a young boy who tragically lost his life.

“We acknowledge the findings from the investigators and accept their recommendations in full.

"It is vitally important that we continue to learn and look to further improve patient care within our health services.”