New petrol station opens at Canklow

The new forecourt at Canklow

A NEW BP-branded retail site and petrol station has opened in Canklow.

The site, which is a partnership between Platinum Retail and BP, offers motorists a comprehensive fuel selection, including BP's premium Ultimate with ACTIVE Technology Unleaded and Diesel grades, with bulk AdBlue facilities planned for implementation in the near future.

Complementing the fuel offer is a fully-equipped SPAR convenience store, providing customers with an extensive range of retail options.

The new retail site also includes a Wild Bean Cafe micro-market. The micro-market features self-serve Wild Bean coffee, freshly-baked pastries and integrated payment. It is the 11th Wild Bean Cafe micro-market to be rolled out in Platinum Retail's growing network.

The new site at Canklow

Sej Sejpal, owner of Platinum Retail, said: “This new-to-industry site represents our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers nationwide. Alongside my sons Jamie and Josh, and our operations director Satish, we take immense pride in our partnership with BP and SPAR.

"Together, we're providing not just premium fuel, but a complete experience through the Wild Bean Cafe micro-market where customers can enjoy quality coffee and food – an offering we've successfully expanded throughout our estate.”

Natalie Cattermole, senior dealer manager at BP, added: "We're delighted to see the opening of this impressive new site in Canklow. Our relationship with Platinum Retail is going from strength to strength, they have doubled their bp estate from 13 sites in 2022 to 25 sites in 2025. The addition of the Wild Bean Cafe micro-market to our dealer offer is just one way we are working together to keep improving and become first choice for customers on the roadside."