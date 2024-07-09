Illustrative plan by Stantec, Hartworth’s agents for the application

PROPOSALS have been submitted for the second of Waverley’s three children’s play areas.

The growing community will eventually comprise up to 3,890 homes on the former Orgreave coal-mining site.

The Section 106 agreement tied to the development requires play areas to be provided when the number of properties reaches three milestones – 915; 1,800; and 3,000.

This second facility will be built on land south of Rivelin Way in the area called Waverley Waterfront.

Plans submitted with Harworth’s application to Rotherham Council say: “The proposed development will ensure all residential dwellings are within 400 metres of an equipped play area.