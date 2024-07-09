New kids’ play area for Waverley
The growing community will eventually comprise up to 3,890 homes on the former Orgreave coal-mining site.
The Section 106 agreement tied to the development requires play areas to be provided when the number of properties reaches three milestones – 915; 1,800; and 3,000.
This second facility will be built on land south of Rivelin Way in the area called Waverley Waterfront.
Plans submitted with Harworth’s application to Rotherham Council say: “The proposed development will ensure all residential dwellings are within 400 metres of an equipped play area.
“It will provide an oval shaped play area of 962sq metres, which is contained by post and rail fencing and edged by a mix of deciduous and evergreen trees to the north and south to provide shelter for the users of the playground but also provide screening from the northern dwellings.”
